DTI Group Ltd Affirms Compliance with ASX Governance Standards

DTI Group Ltd ( (AU:DTI) ) has shared an update.

DTI Group Ltd has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, confirming compliance with ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The statement, approved by the board, is accessible on their website and outlines the company’s adherence to governance recommendations, enhancing transparency and accountability for stakeholders.

DTI Group Ltd operates in the corporate governance sector, providing services and solutions related to governance disclosures and compliance with ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations.

