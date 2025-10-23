DTI Group Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
DTI Group Ltd ( (AU:DTI) ) has shared an update.
DTI Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 25, 2025, at the Australian Institute of Company Directors in Melbourne. Shareholders who cannot attend in person will have the option to watch a live webcast, although voting will not be available through this platform. The company encourages shareholders to vote online or via proxy, with instructions provided for submitting votes in advance. The meeting materials are available online, and shareholders are advised to consult their professional advisers if they have any doubts about voting.
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: A$5.36M
