DT Cloud Acquisition Corp. Signs Subscription Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

DT Cloud Acquisition Corp. ( (DYCQ) ) has shared an announcement.

On September 29, 2025, DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation entered into a Subscription Agreement with Maius Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pubco, and an investor for a private placement of 15,000 ordinary shares of Pubco at $10.00 per share. This agreement is part of a financing effort related to a previously announced business combination involving several mergers, with the closing of the private placement contingent on the completion of these transactions. Additionally, on September 25, 2025, DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq, indicating that its Market Value of Publicly Held Shares had fallen below the required $15 million for continued listing. The company has until March 24, 2026, to regain compliance.

More about DT Cloud Acquisition Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 13,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $32.31M

See more insights into DYCQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue