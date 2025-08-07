DT Capital Limited Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

DT Capital Ltd. ( (HK:0356) ) has shared an announcement.

DT Capital Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will hold a meeting on August 22, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of 2025. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about DT Capital Ltd.

DT Capital Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the financial sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on investment activities.

Average Trading Volume: 2,243,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$196.9M

