Dryden Gold Corp (TSE:DRY) has released an update.

Dryden Gold Corp., a mining company, has announced an extensive marketing campaign for the 2024-2025 period, focusing on North America and Europe. The campaign includes participation in various investor conferences and conventions across major cities, with key company representatives like CEO Trey Wasser and President Maura Kolb in attendance.

For further insights into TSE:DRY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.