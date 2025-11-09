DroneShield Secures $7.6 Million U.S. Government Order Amidst Rapid Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from DroneShield Limited ( (AU:DRO) ).

DroneShield Limited has announced a significant $7.6 million order for handheld counter-drone systems from the U.S. Government, marking a continued increase in customer order flow. This order, part of a series of repeat contracts, underscores DroneShield’s position as a trusted provider in addressing drone threats. The company is experiencing substantial growth, with a notable increase in the number and size of orders compared to previous years. Operational expansions are underway, including new assembly plants in Europe and the US, as DroneShield aims to scale its production capacity significantly by 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DRO) stock is a Hold with a A$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DroneShield Limited stock, see the AU:DRO Stock Forecast page.

More about DroneShield Limited

DroneShield Limited operates in the defense and security industry, specializing in counter-drone technology. The company offers a range of solutions including handheld, vehicle-mounted, and fixed-site systems that integrate multiple sensors and effectors through advanced software. These solutions are designed to detect, track, identify, and neutralize drone threats, serving both military and civilian sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 320.92%

Average Trading Volume: 17,735,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.92B

For detailed information about DRO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue