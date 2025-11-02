DroneShield Secures $25.3 Million Contract in Latin America

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from DroneShield Limited ( (AU:DRO) ).

DroneShield Limited has secured a $25.3 million contract from a reseller in Latin America, intended for a government defense end customer. This contract, expected to be fulfilled by Q1 2026, marks a significant increase in business from this region, where DroneShield has previously received orders totaling $2.9 million. The deal underscores DroneShield’s growing presence in the Latin American market, positioning it as a preferred provider of counter-UAS systems amid rising demand for drone defense solutions.

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) is a company that provides Artificial Intelligence-based platforms for protection against advanced threats such as drones and autonomous systems. The company offers bespoke counter-drone (or counter-UAS) and electronic warfare solutions, along with off-the-shelf products designed for various platforms including terrestrial, maritime, and airborne. Its clientele includes military, intelligence communities, government, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and airports.

