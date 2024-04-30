DroneShield Calls Shareholder Meeting on Share Issuance

DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.

DroneShield Limited has announced a general meeting for shareholders to be held on June 3, 2024, in Sydney, which will address crucial resolutions concerning the ratification of previously issued shares and the approval to issue new shares. Shareholders’ participation is critical, and they are advised to consult their professional advisers to make informed decisions regarding their votes.

For further insights into AU:DRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.