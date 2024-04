DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.

DroneShield Limited has announced an update to its previously disclosed securities issuance plan, modifying the timetable for its Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The updated announcement, dated April 30, 2024, follows the initial news released on April 22, 2024, and involves a proposed issue of securities to be quoted on the ASX.

