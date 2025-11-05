Driven Brands Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. ( (DRVN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, offering a wide range of consumer and commercial automotive services such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash through its extensive network of approximately 4,900 locations across the United States and 13 other countries.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. reported a robust third quarter for 2025, showcasing a 6.6% increase in revenue to $535.7 million compared to the previous year. The company’s Take 5 segment was a significant contributor, with a 14% revenue increase and a 7% growth in same-store sales, marking the 19th consecutive quarter of growth in this metric.

The company’s financial performance was bolstered by a notable improvement in net income from continuing operations, which stood at $60.9 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $11.5 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a modest increase to $136.3 million. Driven Brands successfully managed its debt, reducing its net leverage ratio to 3.8x Adjusted EBITDA, and improved its liquidity position to $755.7 million.

Strategically, Driven Brands narrowed its fiscal year 2025 outlook, expecting revenue between $2.10 billion and $2.12 billion, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $525 million to $535 million. The company anticipates same-store sales growth at the lower end of its original 1% to 3% range, with net store growth projected at 175 to 200 new locations.

Looking ahead, Driven Brands remains focused on executing its Growth and Cash strategy, emphasizing expansion in its Take 5 Oil Change segment and maintaining reliable cash generation from its franchise and car wash segments. Despite a dynamic consumer environment, the company is confident in its resilient business model and disciplined execution to deliver long-term shareholder value.

