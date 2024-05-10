Drilling Tools International Unveils New Investor Presentation

An update from Drilling Tools International (DTI) is now available.

Drilling Tools International Corporation has released an investor presentation for use in investor relations and other activities, as detailed in their latest report. This presentation and its contents are not considered legally filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are not subject to its associated liabilities, nor are they included in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933.

