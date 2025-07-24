DRI Healthcare to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DRI Healthcare ( ($TSE:DHT.UN) ) has shared an update.

DRI Healthcare Trust announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 14, 2025. The company will release its financial results on August 13, 2025, after market close. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with an opportunity to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on ($TSE:DHT.UN) stock is a Buy with a C$16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DRI Healthcare stock, see the TSE:DHT.UN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DHT.UN is a Outperform.

DRI Healthcare’s strong technical momentum and strategic corporate events, such as the FDA approval of Ekterly and management internalization, bolster its stock score. However, high valuation and recent profitability challenges slightly dampen the overall outlook.

More about DRI Healthcare

DRI Healthcare is a leader in the life sciences industry, specializing in pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since its inception in 1989, the company has invested over $3.0 billion in acquiring royalties on more than 45 drugs, including notable names like Ekterly, Eylea, and Keytruda. DRI Healthcare’s units are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange in both Canadian and U.S. dollars.

Average Trading Volume: 54,840

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$826.2M

