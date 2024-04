Dream Unlimited Cl A (TSE:DRM) has released an update.

Dream Unlimited Corp. has announced Meaghan Peloso as the new CFO, effective April 1, 2024. Peloso, with her significant experience within Dream and expertise in real estate finance, is replacing the retiring Deborah Starkman. Her background in sustainable and impact investing is expected to bolster Dream’s ongoing success in asset management and development.

