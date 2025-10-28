Dreadnought Resources Boosts Gold Production Target at Star of Mangaroon

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dreadnought Resources Limited ( (AU:DRE) ) has shared an announcement.

Dreadnought Resources Limited has announced an upgraded scoping study for its Star of Mangaroon project, showing a 24% increase in initial production targets to approximately 24,000 ounces of gold. The study highlights improved financial outcomes, including a reduced maximum cash drawdown and a significant operating cash flow, driven by additional high-grade mineralization and favorable gold prices. The company is advancing towards production, with mining approvals submitted and contractor agreements in place, while also exploring opportunities to expand resources and extend operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DRE) stock is a Buy with a A$0.05 price target.

More about Dreadnought Resources Limited

Dreadnought Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and production. The company is primarily engaged in the development of its Mangaroon Gold Project, located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia, and aims to leverage its critical and base metal assets to provide value to its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 15,305,404

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$190.2M



