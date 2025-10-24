Drax Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Drax Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 103,300 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging between 724.5 and 733 pence per share. This move is part of a larger strategy announced in July 2025, which has seen the company acquire a total of 1,144,805 shares for treasury, potentially enhancing shareholder value and adjusting the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DRX) stock is a Buy with a £831.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Drax Group plc stock, see the GB:DRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DRX is a Outperform.

Drax Group plc’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance, particularly in cash generation and profitability, supported by positive technical indicators and a favorable valuation. The recent earnings call provided a positive outlook with strategic growth initiatives, though some challenges in specific market segments persist.

More about Drax Group plc

Drax Group plc operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on renewable energy production and biomass power generation. The company is known for its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to sustainable energy sources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,181,984

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.44B

