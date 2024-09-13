Dragon Rise Group Announces Share Consolidation and Rights Issue

Dragon Rise Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:6829) has released an update.

Dragon Rise Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a share consolidation, proposing to combine every ten existing shares into one consolidated share, alongside a rights issue to raise approximately HK$28.8 million. For each consolidated share held, shareholders will have the option to purchase one rights share at HK$0.20. The net proceeds, estimated at HK$27.7 million, are intended to fund construction projects, repay part of a bank loan, and cover general working capital needs.

For further insights into HK:6829 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.