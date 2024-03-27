Draganfly Inc. Soars with Increased Gross Profit

Draganfly Inc (TSE:DPRO) has released an update.

Draganfly Inc. experienced a year of transition in 2023, marked by a focus on expanding production capacity and commercializing new drone platforms, which resulted in a total revenue of $6.55 million. Despite a decrease in product and service sales, gross profit surged by 161.1%, reaching $2.06 million, thanks to improved margins. The company concluded the year with a cash balance of $3.09 million, reducing its comprehensive loss and operating cash use compared to the previous year.

