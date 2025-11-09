DraftKings Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Draftkings Inc ((DKNG)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

DraftKings Inc. recently held its earnings call, where the sentiment was a mix of optimism and caution. The company celebrated strong revenue growth and strategic marketing agreements, which have bolstered customer engagement. However, the call also highlighted challenges, including downward revisions in guidance and significant revenue impacts from customer-friendly sports outcomes.

Revenue Growth and Positive EBITDA

DraftKings reported an expected revenue growth of 24% to 28% for fiscal year 2025, projecting revenue between $5.9 billion and $6.1 billion. The company also anticipates a positive adjusted EBITDA ranging from $450 million to $550 million, reflecting its strategic focus on profitability.

Exclusive Marketing Agreements

The company has secured exclusive marketing agreements with major networks ESPN and NBCUniversal. These partnerships are expected to enhance DraftKings’ brand visibility and further engage its customer base, potentially driving future growth.

Customer Retention and Engagement

DraftKings has seen a significant improvement in customer retention rates, particularly during NFL week 1, with retention up over 300 basis points. The handle for NFL and NBA also grew by 13% and 19%, respectively, indicating strong customer engagement.

Parlay Handle Mix Surge

There was a notable increase in the parlay handle mix, which surged by 800 basis points for the NFL and 1,000 basis points for the NBA season to date. This growth highlights the increasing popularity of parlay bets among customers.

iGaming Revenue Growth

DraftKings’ iGaming net revenue growth accelerated to 25% year-over-year, marking the fastest growth since the first quarter of 2024. This segment continues to be a significant contributor to the company’s overall revenue.

Share Repurchase Program Expansion

In a move to return value to shareholders, DraftKings expanded its share repurchase program from $1 billion to $2 billion. This decision underscores the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

Revision of Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

DraftKings revised its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance downward from $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion to a range of $5.9 billion to $6.1 billion. This revision reflects the impact of customer-friendly sports outcomes, which negatively affected revenue by more than $300 million in recent months.

Impact of Customer-Friendly Sports Outcomes

The company faced a significant revenue impact due to customer-friendly sports outcomes, which cost over $300 million in September and October. This challenge affected the quarterly performance and contributed to the downward revision in guidance.

Negative Adjusted EBITDA in Q3

DraftKings reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of $127 million in the third quarter, primarily due to unfavorable sports outcomes. This result highlights the volatility and challenges in the sports betting market.

Concerns Over Prediction Markets

There are ongoing concerns about the profitability and competitive dynamics in the prediction markets. DraftKings plans to focus on states without Sportsbook to mitigate these challenges and explore new growth opportunities.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Despite revising its fiscal year 2025 guidance downward, DraftKings remains optimistic about its growth trajectory. The company highlighted a 17% year-over-year increase in total sportsbook handle in October and significant gains in parlay handle mix for NFL and NBA. Upcoming initiatives include the launch of DraftKings predictions and Spanish language functionality, alongside exclusive marketing agreements with ESPN and NBCUniversal. Additionally, DraftKings plans to expand its share repurchase program from $1 billion to $2 billion.

In conclusion, DraftKings’ earnings call presented a balanced view of its current position and future prospects. While the company faces challenges from customer-friendly sports outcomes, it remains committed to growth through strategic partnerships, customer engagement, and market expansion. Investors will be keen to see how these strategies unfold in the coming quarters.

