DRA Global Announces Upcoming 2024 AGM

DRA Global Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for 28 May 2024 in Johannesburg, with key documentation including proxy forms and notices now available to shareholders. Shareholders are urged to read the notice in full, update contact details for electronic communications, and participate by attending or voting through proxies by the deadline of 26 May 2024. The company specializes in consulting and project delivery for the mining and minerals sector and encourages shareholder engagement in its AGM activities.

