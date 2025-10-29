Dr. Reddy’s Receives Non-Compliance Notice for Semaglutide Injection in Canada

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories ( (RDY) ) has shared an update.

On October 29, 2025, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories received a Notice of Non-Compliance from the Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate in Canada concerning their Abbreviated New Drug Submission for Semaglutide Injection. The notice requests additional information and clarifications, which the company plans to address promptly. Despite this setback, Dr. Reddy’s remains confident in the quality and safety of their product and is committed to making it available in Canada and other markets as soon as possible. The company appreciates the support of its stakeholders and will provide further updates when appropriate.

More about Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is a prominent pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, India. The company specializes in the development and production of generic medications, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and biosimilars, with a focus on making affordable healthcare accessible globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,057,215

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.2B

