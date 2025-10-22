Dr. Phone Fix Expands into Atlantic Canada with Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation ( (TSE:DPF) ) just unveiled an update.

Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation has announced a strategic acquisition of Geebo Device Repair Inc.’s business assets, marking its entry into Atlantic Canada. This acquisition is part of Dr. Phone Fix’s national expansion strategy, aiming to strengthen its position as a leader in consumer electronics device care and resale. The transaction involves acquiring six operating stores in Nova Scotia for a base purchase price of $1,350,000, with plans for future expansion. This move is expected to enhance Dr. Phone Fix’s operational synergies, deepen relationships with insurance partners, and support its goal of expanding to over 70 stores nationwide within the next 12 to 18 months.

More about Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada’s cell phone and electronics repair and pre-owned resale industry. Founded in 2019, the company operates 35 corporately owned retail locations across Canada, offering fast and reliable device repairs, certified pre-owned devices, and a wide range of accessories. It maintains strong relationships with OEMs and certified suppliers to ensure high-quality service and product offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 23,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For a thorough assessment of DPF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue