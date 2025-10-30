Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd. Expands Employee Stock Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd. ( (IN:AGARWALEYE) ) just unveiled an update.

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd. announced the approval of the grant of 265,000 options under its Employee Stock Option Scheme 2022, following shareholder and stock exchange approvals. Additionally, the company has allotted 12,523 equity shares to eligible employees, increasing its paid-up equity share capital. This move is expected to enhance employee motivation and align their interests with the company’s growth objectives.

More about Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd.

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing medical services and products. The company is known for its commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery and has a market focus on expanding its services and improving employee engagement through initiatives like the Employee Stock Option Scheme.

Average Trading Volume: 61,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 161.4B INR

