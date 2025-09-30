DPM Metals Updates Feasibility Study and Faces Environmental License Challenge for Loma Larga Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dundee Precious Mtl ( (TSE:DPM) ) has provided an update.

DPM Metals Inc. has released the results of an updated feasibility study for its Loma Larga project in Ecuador, highlighting robust project economics with strong margins and an attractive scale. The study indicates a potential after-tax NPV of $488 million and an internal rate of return of 18.1%, with a mine life of 11 years producing an average of 173,000 gold equivalent ounces annually. Despite receiving an environmental license, the project faces challenges as stakeholders in Cuenca have raised environmental concerns, prompting the government to consider suspending the license. DPM remains committed to addressing these concerns and complying with environmental standards while pausing its drilling program to engage with stakeholders and the government.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DPM) stock is a Buy with a C$36.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DPM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DPM is a Outperform.

Dundee Precious Metals receives a strong overall score due to its robust financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s strategic initiatives and record-breaking earnings results further enhance its outlook. However, attention to cost management and free cash flow growth is necessary to sustain long-term success.

More about Dundee Precious Mtl

DPM Metals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, and copper. The company is actively engaged in the development of the Loma Larga project in Ecuador, which is a significant part of its portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 969,796

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.89B

