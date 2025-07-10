DP Poland Reports Strong Sales Turnaround and Strategic Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DP Poland plc ( (GB:DPP) ) has issued an update.

DP Poland plc reported a significant turnaround in sales during May and June 2025, achieving record monthly system sales and a 4.9% year-to-date increase despite weak consumer sentiment in Poland earlier in the year. The acquisition of Pizzeria 105 is a key milestone, with plans to convert these stores to Domino’s in the second half of the year, supporting the company’s strategy of becoming the market leader in Poland and maintaining its position in Croatia. The company is advancing its franchise model, aiming for faster scalability and improved profitability by transitioning from corporate-owned to franchisee-operated stores.

DP Poland plc’s overall stock score is driven by a strong technical outlook and positive corporate events indicating strategic growth. However, financial performance and valuation remain areas of concern, with profitability challenges needing resolution for stronger future performance.

DP Poland plc holds the exclusive rights to develop, operate, and sub-franchise Domino’s Pizza stores across Poland and Croatia. The group manages 117 Domino’s locations and operates 90 Pizzeria 105 outlets throughout these countries.

