Downer Secures $750 Million Contract with Chevron

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Downer EDI Limited ( (AU:DOW) ) just unveiled an update.

Downer EDI Limited has secured a $750 million contract with Chevron Australia for maintenance and support services at Chevron’s Wheatstone and Gorgon facilities in Western Australia. This contract, which spans up to 15 years, highlights Downer’s expertise in the Australian energy and industrial sectors and strengthens its long-standing relationship with Chevron. The agreement also emphasizes a commitment to creating opportunities for local and Indigenous communities, aligning with Downer’s focus on safety, performance, and collaboration.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DOW) stock is a Hold with a A$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Downer EDI Limited stock, see the AU:DOW Stock Forecast page.

More about Downer EDI Limited

Downer EDI Limited is a leading provider of integrated services across Australia and New Zealand, focusing on essential infrastructure that supports community development. The company operates in sectors such as roads, rail, ports, airports, power, gas, water, telecommunications, energy networks, health, education, defence, and other government sectors. Downer is a major private sector employer in Australia and New Zealand, with over 26,000 employees.

YTD Price Performance: 53.53%

Average Trading Volume: 1,531,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.16B

Find detailed analytics on DOW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue