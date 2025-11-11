Downer EDI Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support at 2025 AGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Downer EDI Limited ( (AU:DOW) ) has issued an update.

Downer EDI Limited held its 2025 Annual General Meeting where several key resolutions were passed. These included the election and re-election of directors, adoption of the remuneration report, approval of the Managing Director’s long-term incentive, and the reinsertion of proportional takeover approval provisions. The successful passing of these resolutions indicates strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued stability and strategic growth.

More about Downer EDI Limited

Downer EDI Limited operates in the integrated services industry, providing a range of services including transportation, utilities, facilities management, and engineering services. The company focuses on delivering sustainable and innovative solutions to clients across Australia and New Zealand.

Average Trading Volume: 1,531,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.16B

