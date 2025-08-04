Dowa Holdings Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Compensation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Dowa Holdings Co ( (JP:5714) ) has shared an update.

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of its treasury stock as part of a restricted stock compensation plan. This move involves the allocation of 13,442 shares to specific directors and executive officers, enhancing the company’s compensation strategy and potentially aligning management interests with shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5714) stock is a Hold with a Yen5100.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dowa Holdings Co stock, see the JP:5714 Stock Forecast page.

More about Dowa Holdings Co

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the materials industry, focusing on non-ferrous metals, environmental management, and recycling. The company is known for its production of metals and alloys, as well as its environmental services, which are crucial for sustainable industrial practices.

YTD Price Performance: 16.63%

Average Trading Volume: 205,651

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen300B

For an in-depth examination of 5714 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue