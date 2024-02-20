Dow Inc Streamlines Governance with Bylaws Overhaul

Dow Inc (DOW) has released an update.

The Company’s Board has enacted immediate modifications to its Bylaws to streamline director nomination procedures and stockholder proxy solicitations, in line with Rule 14a-19 of the Securities Exchange Act. These changes include new requirements for stockholders to disclose their proxy solicitation plans and to use a non-white proxy card to avoid confusion with the Board’s materials. Additionally, the Bylaws have been updated to reflect current Board practices and committee responsibilities, and to eliminate the obligation to maintain a physical list of stockholders at meetings, adhering to recent updates in Delaware law.

