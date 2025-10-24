Dow Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Dow Inc. ( (DOW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Dow Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dow Inc., a leading materials science company, operates in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility, and consumer applications, with a commitment to sustainability and innovation. In its third quarter of 2025, Dow Inc. reported net sales of $10 billion, marking an 8% decline year-over-year, with a slight sequential decrease of 1%. The company faced challenges across all operating segments, but improvements in Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure helped mitigate some declines. Dow’s GAAP net income stood at $124 million, with operating EBIT at $180 million, reflecting a significant year-over-year decrease due to price and equity earnings declines, partially offset by cost reduction efforts. Despite the challenging environment, Dow achieved a sequential increase in operating EBIT and cash flow, supported by cost reduction measures and lower maintenance activities. The company returned $249 million to shareholders in dividends during the quarter. Looking ahead, Dow’s management remains optimistic about navigating the current market conditions, emphasizing cost savings and strategic initiatives to enhance competitiveness and shareholder returns. The company is focused on resilient areas of its portfolio and continues to engage with global governments to ensure a fair-trade environment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue