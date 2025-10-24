Dover Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Dover Corporation ( (DOV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Dover Corporation presented to its investors.

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer that provides innovative equipment, components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software, digital solutions, and support services across five operating segments, including Engineered Products and Clean Energy & Fueling. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach and operational agility.

Dover Corporation has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing a 5% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. The company highlighted its strong performance in shipment growth and strategic acquisitions, despite facing challenges in certain end markets.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a revenue of $2.1 billion, a 5% increase from the previous year, and adjusted earnings from continuing operations rising by 15% to $361 million. The adjusted diluted EPS also saw a 15% increase, reaching $2.62. For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, Dover’s revenue grew by 3%, with adjusted earnings from continuing operations up by 16%.

Dover’s management expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance, citing strong order trends and margin performance. The company continues to focus on capital deployment, with investments in high-ROI projects and operational efficiencies expected to drive future growth.

Looking ahead, Dover remains optimistic about the remainder of 2025, with a constructive outlook supported by healthy demand across its portfolio. The company has increased its full-year adjusted EPS guidance, reflecting confidence in sustained order growth and market demand.

