Douugh Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Douugh Ltd has announced the quotation of 892,823,760 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move follows a previous transaction and is part of Douugh’s strategic financial maneuvers to bolster its market presence. Investors and market enthusiasts may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Douugh’s ongoing growth trajectory.

