DoubleVerify Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth and AI Success

DoubleVerify Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth and AI Success

Doubleverify Holdings, Inc. ((DV)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was marked by a largely positive sentiment, underscored by robust revenue growth, profitability, and successful AI-driven initiatives. Despite these achievements, challenges in the retail vertical and international revenue growth were acknowledged as areas needing attention.

Revenue and Profitability Growth

DoubleVerify reported an impressive 11% year-over-year increase in revenue, totaling $189 million. The company also achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%, surpassing expectations and highlighting its strong financial performance.

AI and Automation Driving Efficiency

The company’s commitment to AI and automation has resulted in significant efficiency gains. These initiatives have enabled margin expansion, demonstrating DoubleVerify’s ability to adapt and thrive in dynamic market conditions.

Zero Churn Among Top Customers

Customer retention remains a strong point for DoubleVerify, with zero churn reported among its top 100 customers in the third quarter. This stability underscores the company’s strong relationships and customer satisfaction.

Strong Upsell Momentum

The launch of the AI-powered DV Authentic AdVantage solution has been a success, closing $8 million in annual contract value shortly after its introduction. This momentum reflects the market’s positive reception of DoubleVerify’s innovative offerings.

CTV and Social Growth

DoubleVerify is experiencing significant growth in the Connected TV (CTV) and social sectors. CTV measurement volumes increased by 30% year-over-year, while social activation grew by 20%, driven by the uptake of solutions like DV Authentic AdVantage and Meta pre-screen.

Retail Industry Softness

The retail sector posed challenges for DoubleVerify, with market dynamics leading to softer retail budgets and impacting growth. This area remains a concern for the company moving forward.

International Revenue Growth Challenges

International revenue saw a modest growth of 2%, hindered by varying regional needs and macroeconomic conditions. Addressing these challenges will be crucial for DoubleVerify’s global expansion strategy.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, DoubleVerify aims to increase revenue from social, streaming TV, and AI Verification solutions from under 30% to approximately 50% of total revenue. The company maintains a base case of 10% growth for 2026, supported by AI-driven operational efficiencies and a strategic focus on expanding their product offerings.

In summary, DoubleVerify’s earnings call reflected a positive outlook, with strong revenue growth and profitability driven by AI and automation. While challenges in the retail and international sectors were noted, the company’s strategic initiatives and customer retention efforts position it well for future growth.

