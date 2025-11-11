DoubleDown Interactive Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Doubledown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( (DDI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Doubledown Interactive Co., Ltd. presented to its investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a prominent developer and publisher of digital games, specializing in mobile and web-based platforms, with a focus on social casino experiences that bring the excitement of Vegas to players worldwide.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, DoubleDown Interactive announced a 15.5% increase in revenue, reaching $95.8 million, and a 30.8% rise in earnings per fully diluted common share. The company attributes this growth to its strategic expansion efforts, including the acquisition of WHOW Games and a strong performance from its iGaming subsidiary, SuprNation.

Key financial highlights include a significant revenue boost from SuprNation, which saw a 108% increase year-over-year, and a 5.9% rise in revenue from social casino/free-to-play games. Despite an increase in operating expenses to $60.9 million, primarily due to the acquisition of WHOW Games and SuprNation’s growth, the company’s profit for the interim period rose to $32.7 million. The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $37.5 million, with a margin of 39.1%.

DoubleDown Interactive’s management remains optimistic about the future, citing a robust balance sheet with a net cash position of approximately $404 million. The company plans to continue leveraging its financial flexibility to pursue organic growth and strategic acquisitions, aiming to enhance shareholder value and further diversify its revenue streams.

