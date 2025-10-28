Dotz Nano Limited Reports Concentrated Share Ownership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dotz Nano Limited ( (AU:DTZ) ) has provided an announcement.

Dotz Nano Limited has released a holdings range report as of October 28, 2025, detailing the distribution of its issued share capital. The report reveals that a significant majority, 93.89%, of the company’s shares are held by a small group of 19 holders, indicating a concentrated ownership structure. This concentration of ownership may have implications for the company’s governance and decision-making processes, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

More about Dotz Nano Limited

Dotz Nano Limited operates in the nanotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of advanced materials and technologies. The company is known for its innovative solutions in the field of traceability and authentication, catering to a diverse range of markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,278,753

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$38.01M

