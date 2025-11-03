dorsaVi Appoints Mathew Regan as New CEO to Drive Global Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from dorsaVi Limited ( (AU:DVL) ).

dorsaVi Limited has appointed Mathew Regan as the new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2025. Regan, with a strong background in digital health, AI, and advanced manufacturing, is expected to lead the company through a pivotal phase of growth. His previous success at Artrya Limited in reshaping AI-driven platforms and securing FDA clearances positions him well to drive dorsaVi’s global expansion and commercialization of next-generation technologies. The company is focusing on leveraging its RRAM-enabled sensor capabilities across multiple industries, with initiatives like the Reflex platform and the launch of Artemis Labs to accelerate development in robotics and human-machine interfaces.

More about dorsaVi Limited

dorsaVi Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on the development and commercialization of advanced sensor technologies, AI, and robotics. The company is known for its innovations in RRAM-enabled sensor architecture and is expanding its applications into high-growth areas such as robotics, neuromorphic computing, and edge AI.

Average Trading Volume: 7,654,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$56.27M

Learn more about DVL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue