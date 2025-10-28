dorsaVi Advances RRAM Sensor Technology and Expands U.S. Market Presence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

dorsaVi Limited ( (AU:DVL) ) has issued an announcement.

dorsaVi Limited has made significant strides in its RRAM sensor technology, initiating comprehensive testing in Singapore for biomedical applications such as electromyography and electrocardiography. The company has also signed a five-year sales agreement with a major U.S. physical therapy franchise, indicating strong market expansion potential. Additionally, dorsaVi’s ViMove+ product is showing promising growth in the U.S. market, with acquisition trends significantly higher than historical rates. The company’s financial position has strengthened with a cash balance increase, supported by a successful $5.0 million placement to accelerate RRAM and robotics technology development.

dorsaVi Limited operates in the biomedical technology industry, focusing on the development and integration of advanced sensor technologies for real-time biomechanics and movement monitoring. The company is known for its innovative RRAM-powered sensors and wearable devices, which are used in various applications including physical therapy and robotics.

