Doric Nimrod Air Three Completes Airbus A380 Sale to Emirates

Doric Nimrod Air Three ( (GB:DNA3) ) has shared an update.

Doric Nimrod Air Three Limited has announced the successful sale of its Airbus A380-861 aircraft to Emirates, with proceeds of £33.07 million received for MSN 136. The company will continue the operating lease for its remaining aircraft, MSN 134, until the lease end date, and plans to update stakeholders on the distribution of sale proceeds.

More about Doric Nimrod Air Three

Doric Nimrod Air Three Limited operates in the aviation industry, focusing on leasing and managing aircraft assets. The company primarily deals with Airbus A380-861 aircraft, catering to major airlines like Emirates.

Average Trading Volume: 279,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £135.9M

