Dorian LPG Reports Q1 2026 Earnings and Dividend

Dorian LPG ( (LPG) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Dorian LPG presented to its investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of modern Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) that transport liquefied petroleum gas globally, with a fleet comprising both ECO and dual-fuel vessels. The company recently declared an irregular cash dividend of $0.60 per share, amounting to approximately $25.6 million, and reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

For the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, Dorian LPG reported revenues of $84.2 million and a net income of $10.1 million, translating to earnings of $0.24 per diluted share. The company’s adjusted EBITDA stood at $38.6 million. The Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) rate per available day for the fleet was $39,726, reflecting a decrease from the previous year’s rate. The financial results were impacted by a heavy drydocking schedule and market volatility due to geopolitical factors.

The company’s net income decreased significantly compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to a $30.1 million drop in revenues and increased expenses in several areas, including general and administrative costs. Despite these challenges, Dorian LPG managed to maintain a positive outlook, supported by strong bookings for the current quarter.

Looking ahead, Dorian LPG remains optimistic about the resilience of the LPG trade and its fundamentals. The company is confident in its ability to navigate market volatility and continue providing reliable and efficient transportation services.

