Dongyue Group’s Subsidiary Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Dongyue Group Limited ( (HK:0189) ) has shared an update.

Dongyue Group Limited announced the quarterly results of its subsidiary, Shandong Dongyue Organosilicon Materials Co. Ltd., for the third quarter of 2025. The subsidiary reported unaudited financials, including a total asset value of RMB 6,072,803, revenue of RMB 3,026,685, and a net profit of RMB 2,857. The results highlight the company’s financial status but caution is advised as the figures are unaudited.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0189) stock is a Hold with a HK$11.50 price target.

More about Dongyue Group Limited

Dongyue Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the chemical industry. It focuses on producing organosilicon materials through its subsidiary, Shandong Dongyue Organosilicon Materials Co. Ltd., which is listed on the ChiNext of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 15,591,884

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$17.01B

