Dongyue Group Limited Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

Dongyue Group Limited announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024, reporting a revenue of RMB 14,181 million, a slight decrease from the previous year. However, the company achieved a significant increase in gross profit and profit before taxation, indicating improved operational efficiency. The gross profit margin rose to 21.62% from 16.81%, and profit attributable to owners increased to RMB 811 million. The financial results reflect a strong performance in the chemical industry, with implications for enhanced shareholder value.

Dongyue Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the chemical industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of various chemical products.

