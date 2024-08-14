Dongjiang Environmental Schedules Key Board Meeting

Dongjiang Environmental Company (HK:0895) has released an update.

Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited has announced a board meeting to be held on August 28, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve their unaudited consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2024, consider the issuance of an interim dividend, and conduct other business as necessary. The meeting will convene at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, PRC.

