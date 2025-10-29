Dongjiang Environmental Reports Decline in Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dongjiang Environmental Company ( (HK:0895) ) has provided an announcement.

Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, showing a decline in financial performance. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 1.56% compared to the same period last year, and a significant net loss attributable to shareholders, which increased by 190.37%. Despite a positive net cash flow from operating activities, the overall financial indicators reflect challenges in maintaining profitability, impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the environmental industry. The company focuses on providing environmental protection services and solutions, with a market focus on sustainable waste management and environmental conservation.

