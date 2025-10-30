Dongfeng Motor Group Sells 50% Stake in Dongfeng Honda Engine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Dongfeng Motor Group Co ( (HK:0489) ) is now available.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. announced the sale of its 50% equity interest in Dongfeng Honda Engine to GHAC for approximately RMB1,172 million. This transaction, conducted through a public listing and tender process, is considered a connected transaction under the Listing Rules, impacting the company’s equity structure but exempt from requiring shareholders’ approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0489) stock is a Hold with a HK$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dongfeng Motor Group Co stock, see the HK:0489 Stock Forecast page.

More about Dongfeng Motor Group Co

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. is a prominent player in the automotive industry, primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling motor vehicles and engines. The company focuses on producing a wide range of vehicles, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles, with a strong market presence in China.

Average Trading Volume: 43,389,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$78.32B

See more insights into 0489 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue