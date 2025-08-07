Dongfeng Motor Group Issues Profit Warning Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Dongfeng Motor Group Co ( (HK:0489) ) has shared an announcement.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant decrease in net attributable profit for the first half of 2025, expected to fall by approximately 90% to 95% compared to the same period in 2024. This downturn is attributed to a declining non-luxury brand market affecting joint venture sales and profits, alongside increased investments in research, development, and marketing to combat fierce market competition. The company’s financial results are preliminary and subject to further review.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0489) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.00 price target.

More about Dongfeng Motor Group Co

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the automotive industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the production and sale of motor vehicles, primarily focusing on passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 55,673,674

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$41.92B



