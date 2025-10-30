Dongfang Electric Releases 2025 Q3 Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Dongfang Electric ( (HK:1072) ) is now available.

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, covering the nine months ending on September 30, 2025. The report, prepared under China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprise, assures stakeholders of the accuracy and completeness of the financial information presented, although it remains unaudited.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1072) stock is a Buy with a HK$17.90 price target.

More about Dongfang Electric

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (DEC) is a company involved in the manufacturing and supply of power generation equipment and services, focusing on the energy sector.

Average Trading Volume: 12,996,452

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$80.65B

