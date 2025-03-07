Domo Inc. Reports Strong Fiscal 2025 Performance

Domo Inc ( (DOMO) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Domo Inc presented to its investors.

Domo Inc., a company specializing in AI and data products, provides solutions for businesses to leverage data and AI across various stages of the data journey. Operating within the technology sector, Domo stands out with its innovative AI solutions and strong partner ecosystem.

Domo Inc. has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, highlighting notable achievements in revenue and subscription growth. The company reported a total revenue of $78.8 million for the fourth quarter, with subscription revenue contributing $71.9 million. Despite a GAAP net loss, Domo demonstrated significant improvements in cash flow and subscription obligations.

Key financial metrics for the fiscal year 2025 include a total revenue of $317.0 million and subscription revenue of $286.0 million. The company achieved a 14% year-over-year increase in subscription remaining performance obligations, reflecting strong customer relationships. Domo also reported a 64% increase in net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter, alongside a 105% rise in adjusted free cash flow.

Looking ahead, Domo’s management expresses optimism about the company’s strategic direction, focusing on ecosystem partnerships, AI innovations, and the consumption model. The company anticipates continued growth in billings and cash flow generation, positioning itself well in the rapidly evolving AI and data environment.