Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited ( (AU:DMP) ) has shared an announcement.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited announced the cessation of 48,934 securities due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DMP) stock is a Hold with a A$17.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited stock, see the AU:DMP Stock Forecast page.

More about Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the delivery and takeaway pizza market. It is a prominent player in the quick-service restaurant sector, offering a variety of pizza options to consumers across multiple regions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,071,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.73B

See more insights into DMP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue