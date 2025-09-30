Domestic Metals Upsizes Private Placement Offering Amid Strong Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Domestic Metals ( (TSE:DMCU) ) has shared an update.

Domestic Metals Corp. has announced an increase in its non-brokered private placement offering due to strong investor demand, raising the total to $4.5 million. The offering, set to close on October 17, 2025, will support the company’s working capital and exploration efforts, enhancing its position in the mineral exploration industry.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering large-scale copper and gold deposits in historically significant mining areas in the Americas. The company targets economically favorable grades indicated by historic drilling and sampling, with projects like the Smart Creek Project in Montana, which features promising copper and gold exploration targets.

