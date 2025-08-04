Domain Shareholders Approve Acquisition by CoStar Group

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. ( (AU:DHG) ) is now available.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited announced that its shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the proposed acquisition by CoStar Group, Inc. through its subsidiary Andromeda Australia SubCo Pty Limited. With 99.98% of votes cast in favor, the acquisition is now pending court approval and other conditions, after which Domain shares will be suspended from trading, and the scheme will be implemented, marking a significant shift in the company’s ownership structure.

More about Domain Holdings Australia Ltd.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited is a prominent player in the real estate industry, primarily offering digital property advertising services. The company focuses on connecting property seekers with real estate agents and property developers through its online platforms.

