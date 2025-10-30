DomaCom Ltd. Director Changes Interest in Company Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from DomaCom Ltd. ( (AU:AOH) ).

DomaCom Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Alberto Basile, a director of the company. On October 28, 2025, Basile exercised his options, converting 545,987 options into fully paid ordinary shares. This change reflects a shift in Basile’s indirect interest, as he now holds 545,987 fully paid ordinary shares through Quantinity Australia Pty Ltd as trustee for Quantinity Trust. The transaction was executed as part of director’s fees remuneration, indicating a strategic move in the company’s internal management and potentially affecting stakeholder perceptions.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.79M

